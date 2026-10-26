Nvidia AI Software GPU licensing fee weighed at $2,000 per GPU: See full details

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has outlined a potential annual software licensing fee of roughly $2,000 per GPU for tools that run AI agents on its hardware, indicating a significant push into recurring software revenue.

Huang discussed the pricing during a Q&A at GTC Berlin on October 22, 2026.

“Software licensing will become increasingly a major part of our company’s business. The way that we license will be… for example, it’s about $2,000 per GPU per year to run all the software that Nvidia provides that runs agents on these AI factories,” Huang said.

Huang’s description ties the fee to Nvidia’s agent-running software stack, which centers on:

OpenShell reference architecture: A secure runtime that sandboxes AI agents, setting boundaries on their actions and access to tools/ resources.

Nvidia Sentry: Runs on BlueField-4 DPUs and independently monitors agent activity, with the power to quarantine agents that try to cross security boundaries

Vera Rubin systems and Vera CPUs: The underlying inference/ compute infrastructure

The design pushes security controls into the infrastructure layer rather than relying only on safeguards inside the AI model or application.

The revenue implications are significant. At that rate, five million paid licensing would generate about $10 billion annually, or $50 billion over five years with renewals. However, Nvidia has not disclosed how many GPUs would qualify, whether $2,000 is a final or standard price, or when it might take effect.

The proposal sits alongside Nvidia’s existing AI enterprise platform, listed at $4,500 per GPU for a one-year subscription, more than double the figure Huang cited. Nvidia has not confirmed whether the two offerings overlap, so the $2,000 number shouldn’t be read as a price cut.