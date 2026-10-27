Pokémon Unite servers going offline in 2027 five years after launch: details inside

The Pokémon company announced Tuesday, October 27, that Pokémon Unite will go offline five years after its launch.

The MOBA, which rolled out in 2021, will be closed down and its servers will be taken offline next year, which will render the game completely unplayable, except for one library feature that enables players to review their past records.

The Pokémon company shared an update on Tuesday morning, revealing the date for closure: that, on March 23, 2027, support for Pokémon Unite will come to an end.

The Pokémon publisher added that the decision will impact the mobile and the Switch version of the multiplayer-only game.

However, the game will remain playable and functional, with support continuing until that date.

Unite’s shutdown will come in stages like the case with any other game which goes through the process.

The first stage is removing the ability to buy its in-game currency, Aeos Germs.

That change has come into effect soon after the announcement.

Although users cannot buy Aeos Germs, anyone who still has leftover currency in their accounts, can still use it from now until the shutdown deadline set for Pokémon Unite.

The same process applies to anyone who has an active Unite Club membership.

Players won’t be able to subscribe to Unite Club, but those already signed up will be able to benefit from its subscription until the game is shut down. The Pokemon company has also disabled auto-renewal option.

However, there’s good news for Unite players, as the company announced one last in-game event, which will kickoff on November 12 and run through until Unite’s shutdown.

Besides, the Pokémon company has also confirmed that the scheduled Pokémon Unite Aeos Crown 2027 Tokyo Competitive Tournament will still be held in line with the previously announced schedule, with qualifiers starting off on December 5.