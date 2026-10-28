Knicks head to Chicago seeking momentum after first win as Brunson calls for patience

Earning their first win of the season on Tuesday night hardly inspired a frenzy among the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks.

The 111-97 home win against the Detroit Pistons gave the Knicks much-needed momentum as they head to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, to wrap a back-to-back set.

The Knicks point guard, Jalen Brunson who was the headliner of Tuesday night, scored 23 points to help the Knicks beat the Pistons.

The Knicks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic to kickoff the season.

“I think, most importantly, we’ve got to remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day; this is a new year, new team,” said Knicks star Brunson said during an appearing on ESPN's ManningCast with Peyton & Eli.

“Adversity started early, so we’ve just got to fight back,” he added.

Brunson said the team still has “a long way to go" but wants to “learn from wins as much as we do from losses. So I’m just happy we came out with the win today.”

Chicago lost three of four games to kick off the regular season, including two defeats by at least 35 points.

The Bulls will return home after a loss to Boston on Monday night, a game that saw them commit 25 turnovers, trail by as many as 40 points and never lead.