Spain train crash: At least 30 killed as high-speed trains collide near Toledo

At least 30 deaths have been reported following the collision of two high-speed trains in Spain's Madrid-Seville line on Wednesday morning, in a rail disaster described by authorities as one of the worst in the nation for many years. According to the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha, the number of casualties is likely to rise.

The collision happened shortly before 8:30 am local time close to the towns of Urda, Mora and Orgaz, some 118 kilometers away from Madrid. The Renfe train carrying 397 people crashed into an Iryo train with 146 people and an infant traveling in the opposite direction, leading to the derailing of train carriages in both trains. Investigations indicate that the Iryo express train had stalled near Toledo as a result of a faulty signal before it was struck at high speed. The local mayor, Jesús Pérez Martín, said that the accident resulted in "mutilations and very serious injuries."

Rescue operations carried out using helicopters, police forces and ambulances were on site within about 20 minutes. Mónica García, the health minister, appealed to people to volunteer blood, while Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was offering "affection, solidarity and support" to victims' relatives.

Both the governing Socialists and the opposition People’s Party cancelled campaign events ahead of the November 29 election.

The tragedy marks the second fatal accident on the same line in under a year, after a January crash near Adamuz killed 46 people. That incident sparked debate over railway maintenance investment.

Iryo and Renfe have both activated emergency protocols, and all services from Madrid’s Puerto de Atocha along the Southern Corridor have been cancelled. Authorities continue to investigate the cause.