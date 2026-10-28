Eli Lilly retatrutide weight loss results: 47 pounds lost on highest dose

Eli Lilly’s experimental next-generation weight loss drug retatrutide provided more than double the weight loss of Ozempic and better blood sugar control, according to late-stage clinical trial results released Wednesday, October 28.

In the phase 3 trial of more than 1,000 adults with type 2 diabetes, participants taking retatrutide lost an average of 44.3 pounds on the 9mg dose and 47.4 pounds on the 12mg dose, compared with 20.9 pounds on Ozempic’s highest approved 2mg dose over 80 weeks.

The drug also lowered A1C (a marker of long-term blood sugar) by an average of 2.2%, versus 1.8% for Ozempic.

Retatrutide also showed greater improvements across certain cardiovascular risk factors, including cholesterol and blood pressure, Lilly said.

The once-weekly injection mimics three hunger-regulating hormones, GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon, earning it the nickname “triple-G.”

Existing drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy mimic only GLP-1, while Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound target GLP-1 and GIP. The third hormone, glucagon, promotes fat burning even at rest.

Kenneth Custer, president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, said: “Based on these results and those across our Phase 3 program, we believe retatrutide, if approved, could shift the treatment paradigm for people living with type 2 diabetes, obesity and related cardiometabolic conditions.”

Eli Lilly plans to submit retatrutide for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in early 2027.