What did Justin Tucker do? Everything to know about misconduct claims behind his NFL return

According to sources, Justin Tucker is being signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to their practice squad. This will be the five-time All-Pro's first action in the NFL in more than a year.

Tucker, who will turn 37 in the coming month, hasn't played an NFL game since the 2024 season.

The Baltimore Ravens cut him in May 2025 after accusations that 16 massage therapists had been sexually harassed by Tucker from 2012 to 2016, when Tucker was in his first five seasons with the Ravens.

After being investigated by the NFL, Tucker received a 10-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy of the league. He served the suspension as a free agent. Tucker denied the accusations, stating that the accusations were "unequivocally false."

The Chiefs have become the fifth team to interview Tucker since his suspension, with the Saints, Colts, Jets, and Dolphins all taking their turn interviewing him in recent days. Tucker joins the Chiefs as questions continue to swirl about the team's current kicker, Harrison Butker, who is struggling this season, hitting only 11 of 16 field goals.

Butker missed two kicks against Seattle on Sunday night, from 45 and 58 yards out, and has now hit just five of nine kicks in his last two games.

Butker extended his contract in 2024 for four years to the tune of $25.6 million, making him briefly the most expensive kicker in the NFL. Since 2024, Butker has successfully kicked 82.3% of his kicks and only 45% of his kicks from 50 yards or more.

Tucker played 13 seasons with the Ravens, during which he earned seven Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. Tucker is currently the 17th highest-scoring player of all time in the NFL and also has the second-highest field goal percentage ever recorded.

Tucker's last season in Baltimore was statistically the worst of his career, as he converted 73.3% of his kicks.

Andy Reid, the head coach of the Chiefs, has a reputation for giving players second chances after past indiscretions, such as Kareem Hunt, Frank Clark, and Tyreek Hill.