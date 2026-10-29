LeBron James directs, Joel Embiid shines as Sixers rally again to beat Pacers

The 41-year-old NBA leading scorer of all time, LeBron James orchestrates another dominant win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Philly pull off another big comeback after a second half collapse to beat the Pacers 114-109 on Wednesday, October 28, to improve their record to 4-1.

Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points, while James runs the show with an all round performance to help the Sixers a key on the road win.

Joel Embiid added 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown finished with 20 points, and 10 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons provided another scoring boost off as a substitute, posting with 20 points.

James finished with 13 points, five rebounds and 10 assists, highlighting his playmaking prowess that helped Philadelphia maintain its offensive rhythm.

The 76ers held at halftime a 62-52 lead after building a double-digit lead during the second quarter.

But odds went against the Sixers as Indiana changed the game’s direction in the third quarter.

The Pacers opened the second half with a 17-0 run, taking control while Sixers struggled to find their shooting rhythm.

The Pacers finished with 36-13 in the third quarter, entering the fourth quarter with an 88-75 lead.

But the Philly responded with a convincing fourth-quarter comeback performance, while Maxey led the attack that saw the 76ers gradually overcome the deficit.

Maxey delivered the goods late in the game, shooting two-three-pointers in the final 90 seconds.

His second triple gave the 76ers a 112-106 lead with 46 seconds remaining, putting the 76ers in position to finish the game to seal the win.

The 76ers heading back home will face the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks on Friday, October 30, 2026.