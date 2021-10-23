T20 World Cup: 'Kohli, Rohit Sharma were struggling in IPL'

Indian captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Amir. Photo: AFP

Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir Friday predicted the winner of the high-voltage India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, speaking about the out-of-form Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

India and Pakistan will lock horns Sunday in what is being touted as the biggest cricket match of the year, with each side banking on starting the World Cup on a high note, winning the high-pressure game.

Amir, 29, said it is difficult to predict the outcome of an India-Pakistan match always. However, the Karachi Kings pacer said Kohli XI have a slight advantage over Pakistan as they recently played the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.

"To be honest, you cannot predict much in T20 cricket. As far as India vs Pakistan is concerned, you can say that India are unbeaten against Pakistan until now but you can't really decide anything in a T20 match," Amir said on the show Uncut.

Amir said he would give India the edge over Pakistan since the Men in Blue recently played the IPL there and know the conditions better than Pakistan.

He said the chances of India winning the clash are 60-40% in India's favour.

Pakistan has a better winning record against India. However, when it comes to World Cups, the Indian cricket team has a 12-0 record against Pakistan – 7-0 in ODIs and 5-0 in the 20-overs format.



Amir said the team that handles pressure the better will emerge the victor. He said the situation had changed, it was no longer Pakistani bowlers against Indian batsmen.

"Babar is leading the team and is performing well. This is a plus point for Pakistan. His pair with Rizwan is doing well. Pakistan's batting is not doing too badly, to be honest," he said.

"I feel Pakistan's batting appears slightly stronger because Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were struggling in the IPL. So, they will be under a bit of pressure," he said.



