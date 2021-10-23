T20 World Cup: 'Kohli, Rohit Sharma were struggling in IPL'

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
3:00 pm
SAF
13th Match
Oct 23
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
WIN
14th Match
Oct 23
Dubayy
TBA
3:00 pm
TBA
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Sports Desk

T20 World Cup: 'Kohli, Rohit Sharma were struggling in IPL'

By
Sports Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Indian captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Amir. Photo: AFP
  • They will be under a bit of pressure, says Amir of Kohli, Rohit Sharma. 
  • Amir gives India slight advantage over Pakistan in T20 World Cup clash. 
  • It is no longer Pakistani bowlers vs Indian batsmen, he says. 

Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir Friday predicted the winner of the high-voltage India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, speaking about the out-of-form Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma. 

India and Pakistan will lock horns Sunday in what is being touted as the biggest cricket match of the year, with each side banking on starting the World Cup on a high note, winning the high-pressure game. 

Amir, 29, said it is difficult to predict  the outcome of an India-Pakistan match always. However, the Karachi Kings pacer said Kohli XI have a slight advantage over Pakistan as they recently played the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE. 

"To be honest, you cannot predict much in T20 cricket. As far as India vs Pakistan is concerned, you can say that India are unbeaten against Pakistan until now but you can't really decide anything in a T20 match," Amir said on the show Uncut.

Amir said he would give India the edge over Pakistan since the Men in Blue recently played the IPL there and know the conditions better than Pakistan. 

He said the chances of India winning the clash are 60-40% in India's favour. 

Pakistan has a better winning record against India. However, when it comes to World Cups, the Indian cricket team has a 12-0 record against Pakistan – 7-0 in ODIs and 5-0 in the 20-overs format. 

Amir said the team that handles pressure the better will emerge the victor. He said the situation had changed, it was no longer Pakistani bowlers against Indian batsmen. 

"Babar is leading the team and is performing well. This is a plus point for Pakistan. His pair with Rizwan is doing well. Pakistan's batting is not doing too badly, to be honest," he said. 

"I feel Pakistan's batting appears slightly stronger because Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were struggling in the IPL. So, they will be under a bit of pressure," he said. 

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

