T20 World Cup: Babar Azam announces 12-man squad for India clash

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
3:00 pm
SAF
13th Match
Oct 23
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
WIN
14th Match
Oct 23
Dubayy
TBA
3:00 pm
TBA
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Sohail Imran

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam announces 12-man squad for India clash

By
Sohail Imran

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam announces 12-man squad for India clash

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has announced the 12-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup clash against India.

12-man squad:

  • Babar (c)
  • Rizwan (wk)
  • Fakhar
  • Haider
  • Hafeez
  • Malik
  • Asif
  • Shadab (vc)
  • Imad
  • Hasan
  • Shaheen
  • Haris

Geo News had earlier reported that the team management had decided to had decided to include senior and experienced cricketers in the playing XI for much of the T20 World Cup, including the blockbuster India clash scheduled to take place on October 24.

"Pakistan has decided to go with a combination of senior and experienced cricketers in the clash against India," a source had told Geo News earlier this week.

"Unless fitness issues creep up, the same combination that is playing in the warm-up matches will be seen in action against India," the sources had said.

Babar Azam-led squad look to break World Cup jinx against India

The Pakistani team will look to end their losing streak against India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup when the two rivals begin their title race in a Sunday blockbuster.

India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

However, Pakistan come into the Super 12s contest with 10 wins in a row in the UAE and former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar believes the team has struck the right balance to challenge Virat Kohli's India.

"A week ago I had apprehensions about the team but now they have made certain changes and they look a decent, well-balanced side now," Nazar had told AFP earlier.

"Pakistan stand a very good chance as they have experienced players who have played a lot against India. India start as favourites and they have all the areas covered but in T20 anybody could beat anybody on their day."

Azam, who is in top form with two T20 centuries this year, believes his team can break the World Cup jinx.

"Definitely we have played a lot of cricket in the UAE," Babar had said when asked about his team's dismal 0-5 record against India in T20 World Cup clashes.

"These conditions suit us and we know how to play here. We need to keep things simple in all the departments."

The two teams last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England as India only plays Pakistan in multi-nation events after cutting off bilateral cricket ties with their neighbours following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

