T20 World Cup: Australian skipper says powerplay fundamental to success

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
3:00 pm
SAF
13th Match
Oct 23
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
WIN
14th Match
Oct 23
Dubayy
TBA
3:00 pm
TBA
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Australian skipper says powerplay fundamental to success

By
AFP

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Australia captain Aaron Finch. Photo: file
Australia captain Aaron Finch. Photo: file   
  • Australia will kick off its campaign against South Africa in the T20 World Cup on Saturday.
  • Finch says he expects the wicket to “play pretty good, a touch on the slow side”.
  • Finch says that the powerplay, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the first six overs of an innings was “so important”.

ABU DHABI: Playing down the effects of evening dew in the day/night games at the Twenty20 World Cup, Australia captain Aaron Finch said that the powerplay was fundamental to success in the abbreviated form of cricket.

Australia will kick off its campaign against South Africa in the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Finch said he expected the wicket to “play pretty good, a touch on the slow side”, adding that dew “will play a factor in the tournament, no doubt”.

“Four of our five games are day games. The only night game we’ve got is our third game against England."

“As the conditions cool down slightly in the coming month or so, it will probably become heavier and heavier dew so then the toss does become really important.”

Finch said that the powerplay, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the first six overs of an innings was “so important”.

“Regardless of how dewy it does get, if you can control that part of the game, it just goes a huge, huge distance to winning the match.”

Without disclosing the team, Finch said Australia, who have never won the T20 World Cup, had plumped for “seven specialist batters, four specialist bowlers plus the all rounders” against South Africa.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in the depth of our squad, we’ve got a lot of confidence in (Glenn) Maxwell, (Marcus) Stoinis and (Mitchell) Marsh to bowl four overs as well.

