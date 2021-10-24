T20 World Cup: Twitter hails Shaheen Afridi for taking two early wickets against India

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been on a roll in the most-anticipated high-voltage clash against arch-rival India.

Afridi claimed two early wickets for Pakistan and sent openers’ K Rahul and Rohit Sharma — the most vouched for players for the match — back to the pavilion within the first few minutes of the blockbuster match.

Twitterati were quick to react and praise Afridi for his remarkable deliveries.

Here are some of the memes that followed:

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

