WATCH: Babar Azam powers a six against India in T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. Photo by Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam powered a massive six in the ninth over of the match against India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The skipper and Mohammad Rizwan have impressed everyone with the bat as they both scored half-centuries and broke Pakistan's previous partnership record against India.

India gave Pakistan a 152-run target, as the Men In Green bowled well and dismissed Indian batters with quick intervals. Shaheen Shah Afridi took the most wickets — three.

