After victory against India, Inzamam confident Babar Azam can break all records in 10 years

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam says Babar Azam can break all records in 10 years.

Babar Azam's technique is much better than [Indian captain] Virat Kohli's, says Inzamam.

Former national cricket team captain Inzamamul Haq believes that by clinching a victory against India last night in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan sent a message to the entire tournament on how dangerous they are.

Praising captain Babar Azam's performance in the blockbuster clash, Haq said that with the technique Babar has, it seems that he can break all records in 10 years. The former captain was speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan.

Babar Azam's technique is much better than [Indian captain] Virat Kohli, Haq said, sharing that even during the practice match, Azan was clear on how he wanted the team to play against India.

The former captain added that the winning combination which brought confidence in the boys should continue.

Speaking on Geo Pakistan, former Test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed said that Babar Azam made all the players play as per the plan. He praised Shadab Khan's performance, saying he did very well in the last two overs and took a wicket.

The former Test cricketer said that the current team combination does not need to be changed.

In their first match of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan team made history and defeated Indian team for the first time by 10 wickets. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both scored half-centuries to beat their arch-rivals in the opening game of the T20 World Cup.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised the Pakistan cricket team for bowling professionally and not giving away a single wicket when the Men in Green came out to bat.



