After victory against India, Inzamam confident Babar Azam can break all records in 10 years

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
7:00 pm
SCO
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Sports Desk

After victory against India, Inzamam confident Babar Azam can break all records in 10 years

By
Sports Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq (left) and captain Babar Azam. Photos: Geo.tv/ file
  • Former Pakistan captain Inzamam says Babar Azam can break all records in 10 years.
  • Babar Azam's technique is much better than [Indian captain] Virat Kohli's, says Inzamam.
  • In their first match of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan team made history and defeated Indian team for the first time by 10 wickets last night.

Former national cricket team captain Inzamamul Haq believes that by clinching a victory against India last night in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan sent a message to the entire tournament on how dangerous they are.

Praising captain Babar Azam's performance in the blockbuster clash, Haq said that with the technique Babar has, it seems that he can break all records in 10 years. The former captain was speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan.

Babar Azam's technique is much better than [Indian captain] Virat Kohli, Haq said, sharing that even during the practice match, Azan was clear on how he wanted the team to play against India.

The former captain added that the winning combination which brought confidence in the boys should continue.

Speaking on Geo Pakistan, former Test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed said that Babar Azam made all the players play as per the plan. He praised  Shadab Khan's performance, saying he did very well in the last two overs and took a wicket.

The former Test cricketer said that the current team combination does not need to be changed.

In their first match of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan team made history and defeated Indian team for the first time by 10 wickets. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both scored half-centuries to beat their arch-rivals in the opening game of the T20 World Cup.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised the Pakistan cricket team for bowling professionally and not giving away a single wicket when the Men in Green came out to bat.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

After victory against India, Inzamam confident Babar Azam can break all records in 10 years

Pakistan vs India: Watch Kohli slam reporter for asking 'brave' question

Pakistan vs India: Shane Warne says Pakistan favourites to win T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs India: Anushka Sharma memes go viral after T20 World Cup loss

WATCH: Babar lauds team, but urges not to get overexcited after win against India

'Bardasht karo': Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan humiliates India

