Sania Mirza shares video of cricket fans calling Shoaib Malik 'Jeeja ji'

Screengrabs from the viral video. Twitter/@Mubeen_says

Sania Mirza, famous Indian tennis star and wife of former Pakistan national squad captain Shoaib Malik, on Monday, shared an interesting video from Sunday's Pakistan vs India match on her official Twitter account.



The video featured cricket fans calling Malik “Jeeja ji” [brother-in-law] to cheer him up, who was near the ground’s boundary to field in the high-octane T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It took no more than a few seconds for fans to grab Malik's attention, as he could be seen turning around to see who was calling him Jeeja.

As soon as the cricketer turned around, fans started shouting in excitement.

Soon afterwards, Sania retweeted the video shared by a Twitter user @Mubeen-says, it started making rounds on social media.



The tennis star is considered the "national bhabi" {national sister-in-law] of Pakistan for being Malik's wife.

Pakistan bags record-breaking victory against India

A day ago, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets on Sunday to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory — their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament — with figures of 3-31 that restricted India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.