T20 World Cup: Williamson hopes Pakistan will not hold any grudges over New Zealand tomorrow

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: Williamson hopes Pakistan will not hold any grudges over New Zealand tomorrow

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Oct 25, 2021

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. — Reuters/File
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. — Reuters/File

  • New Zealand skipper says T20 World Cup match between the two teams "will be played in right spirits".
  • The skipper says it was a "disappointing" situation when the tour was called off.
  • "I think Pakistan has come to the T20 World Cup full of confidence," Williamson says.

SHARJAH: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson Monday said that both Pakistan and New Zealand enjoy good relations and the T20 World Cup match between the two teams "will be played in right spirits."

His comments came after Williamson was asked if he feels there will be some acrimony or any grudges during the match due to the situation that arose after New Zealand had abandoned Pakistan’s tour last month.

The skipper said that it was a "disappointing" situation when the tour was called off.

Related items

“I know the team members were very much looking forward to the occasion and playing cricket in Pakistan, and it was "a real shame" that it wasn't able to go ahead,” he said on the eve of the match.

“The focus now is here at the T20 World Cup, and no doubt after last night's performance, Pakistan have some momentum and are feeling pretty good about their cricket," he said.

"But there are also a lot of good relations within the two teams. Over the years, they have played a lot against each other, and several players have played with each other, as well. I am sure it will be played in the right spirit,” Williamson said.

He also praised the Pakistani squad for its remarkable performance against India saying that the Babar Azam-led team has proved why they are one of the favourites to win the tournament.

“It was a fantastic performance. I think Pakistan has come to the T20 World Cup full of confidence, having played in these conditions more than most. 

"They certainly put it on the show last night and showed why they are one of the favourites in the competition,” he said shedding light on Pakistan’s performance against India.

“Tomorrow, I am sure they'll be very strong again, so, for us, it is focusing on the cricket that we want to play and trying to adjust to conditions,” he added.

Replying to a question, the skipper said that Pakistan has got a very well-balanced side, and also a great mix between youngsters and experienced players — with Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in the middle order which brings a lot of experience to the side.

“You mentioned Rizwan and Babar at the top of the order who have been formidable in terms of their partnership and the quality that they bring. A very well-balanced side and also a side that is accustomed to the playing conditions and playing cricket here in the UAE,” he said.

“Without a doubt, they are coming into this tournament feeling pretty good about their chances, but having said that, in sports and particularly in T20 cricket, every team, I think, turns up with confidence knowing that on their day, anything can happen,” the New Zealand captain said.

Williamson added that it will be about focusing on the style of cricket that his team wants to play, which is important to them as a team.

“We know we're coming up against a very strong team in Pakistan, and I think every opposition that you play against, you prepare as well as you can to take them on at their best.

“We saw the best out of Pakistan in their last match against India, which was a fantastic performance,” he mentioned.

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds Afghanistan after crushing win over Scotland

T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds Afghanistan after crushing win over Scotland
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
T20 World Cup: Williamson hopes Pakistan will not hold any grudges over New Zealand tomorrow

T20 World Cup: Williamson hopes Pakistan will not hold any grudges over New Zealand tomorrow
T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad against New Zealand to remain unchanged

T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad against New Zealand to remain unchanged
Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's 'first-strike destroyer' of India

Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's 'first-strike destroyer' of India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan put India win 'behind them' ahead of New Zealand clash

T20 World Cup: Pakistan put India win 'behind them' ahead of New Zealand clash

Latest

view all