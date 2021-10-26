OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match time

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Pakistans Babar Azam shakes Kane Williamsons hand after the two sides clashed in the ICC World Cup 2019. Photo:AFP
Pakistan's Babar Azam shakes Kane Williamson's hand after the two sides' clashed in the ICC World Cup 2019. Photo:AFP

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in what is expected to be a thrilling match as both teams will face each other for the first time after the Black Caps abandoned their Pakistan tour at the eleventh hour citing "security threats" as a reason.

The Pakistani squad for the New Zealand T20 World Cup clash will likely remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated India would step on the ground today.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has hoped that the match will be played in "right spirits" and there will no acrimony or any grudges during the match.

Match Timing: 7pm (PST).

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/


More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash

T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match time
I have never seen more disciplined, humble approach to winning: Matthew Hayden

I have never seen more disciplined, humble approach to winning: Matthew Hayden
Pak vs NZ: Vernon Philander advises Pakistan team to 'forget' win against India, focus on Kiwis’ encounter

Pak vs NZ: Vernon Philander advises Pakistan team to 'forget' win against India, focus on Kiwis’ encounter
T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan showers praise on Afghan team after convincing win over Scotland

T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan showers praise on Afghan team after convincing win over Scotland
T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds Afghanistan after crushing win over Scotland

T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds Afghanistan after crushing win over Scotland

Latest

view all