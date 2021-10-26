Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan's Babar Azam shakes Kane Williamson's hand after the two sides' clashed in the ICC World Cup 2019. Photo:AFP

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in what is expected to be a thrilling match as both teams will face each other for the first time after the Black Caps abandoned their Pakistan tour at the eleventh hour citing "security threats" as a reason.

The Pakistani squad for the New Zealand T20 World Cup clash will likely remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated India would step on the ground today.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has hoped that the match will be played in "right spirits" and there will no acrimony or any grudges during the match.

Match Timing: 7pm (PST).

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/



