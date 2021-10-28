Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Mohammad Amir in latest video

— AFP/Wikipedia/File

The Twitter spat between former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir seems far from over, with the former lashing out at the latter in his latest video.



Amir and Harbhajan Singh have been lashing out at each other on Twitter over the past couple of days after the Pakistani bowler poked fun at him.

Amir had asked Harbhajan whether he had broken his TV set or not in jest after Pakistan trounced India in the ICC T20 World Cup clash between the two sides on Sunday.

Harbhajan did not take the joke lightly. The Indian cricketer shot back by referencing Amir's infamous spot-fixing episode at Lord's.

All hell broke loose, with both cricketers then abusing each other on the micro-blogging site.

On Wednesday, Harbhajan Singh uploaded a video on social media in which he took aim at Amir again, accusing the Pakistani bowler of "selling your country" at Lord's.

Harbhajan spoke about how he knew former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, and how the two know each other from back in the day hence their banter made sense.

"Our India-Pakistan issue was resolved there," he said, "However, Amir also got in the middle of it and tweeted at me."

"Amir is not at the level where I should speak to him even," he said. "The more I speak to him, the more I will lower my own self. He's a disgrace," he added.

After lashing out at Amir, he turned his guns on Pakistani journalists for supporting Amir. "Amir sold his country but he is being supported by journalists," he added.

He then told Pakistan cricket fans to support their team, adding that he would continue to support India. Harbhajan Singh urged Pakistani fans not to interfere in the affairs of Indians, adding that they would not do the same.

Harbhajan Singh was also called out on Twitter for abusing a female Pakistan sports journalist when she tagged him in a video of Shahid Afridi hitting the "Turbanator" for four consecutive sixes off four balls in a 2006 Lahore Test match.

"What a waste of a human being he is," said one user. "He doesn't even know how to speak to a woman journalist."

"You are losing respect after doing all this like kids... As an Indian, I never want any of our legendary players to go on this level," tweeted one account.

"First learn the spelling of a journalist, idiot," pointed out another.

"Not following you on Twitter anymore," tweeted an Indian woman, clearly disgusted at the former Indian spinner's behaviour.

"Please yaar, what is this language? Keep it off my TL," tweeted another person.

"Bhajji is touching a new low with these types of tweets. She is not using any abusive word, and factually, she is way more educated than Bhajji," tweeted a Rishab Pant account.