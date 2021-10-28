Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Mohammad Amir in latest video

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
Oct 27
NAM

Namibia win by 4 wickets
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Mohammad Amir in latest video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

— AFP/Wikipedia/File
— AFP/Wikipedia/File

The Twitter spat between former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir seems far from over, with the former lashing out at the latter in his latest video. 

Amir and Harbhajan Singh have been lashing out at each other on Twitter over the past couple of days after the Pakistani bowler poked fun at him. 

Amir had asked Harbhajan whether he had broken his TV set or not in jest after Pakistan trounced India in the ICC T20 World Cup clash between the two sides on Sunday. 

Harbhajan did not take the joke lightly. The Indian cricketer shot back by referencing Amir's infamous spot-fixing episode at Lord's. 

All hell broke loose, with both cricketers then abusing each other on the micro-blogging site. 

On Wednesday, Harbhajan Singh uploaded a video on social media in which he took aim at Amir again, accusing the Pakistani bowler of "selling your country" at Lord's. 

Harbhajan spoke about how he knew former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, and how the two know each other from back in the day hence their banter made sense. 

"Our India-Pakistan issue was resolved there," he said, "However, Amir also got in the middle of it and tweeted at me."

"Amir is not at the level where I should speak to him even," he said. "The more I speak to him, the more I will lower my own self. He's a disgrace," he added. 

After lashing out at Amir, he turned his guns on Pakistani journalists for supporting Amir. "Amir sold his country but he is being supported by journalists," he added. 

He then told Pakistan cricket fans to support their team, adding that he would continue to support India. Harbhajan Singh urged Pakistani fans not to interfere in the affairs of Indians, adding that they would not do the same. 

Harbhajan Singh was also called out on Twitter for abusing a female Pakistan sports journalist when she tagged him in a video of Shahid Afridi hitting the "Turbanator" for four consecutive sixes off four balls in a 2006 Lahore Test match. 

"What a waste of a human being he is," said one user. "He doesn't even know how to speak to a woman journalist."

"You are losing respect after doing all this like kids... As an Indian, I never want any of our legendary players to go on this level," tweeted one account. 

"First learn the spelling of a journalist, idiot," pointed out another. 

"Not following you on Twitter anymore," tweeted an Indian woman, clearly disgusted at the former Indian spinner's behaviour. 

"Please yaar, what is this language? Keep it off my TL," tweeted another person. 

"Bhajji is touching a new low with these types of tweets. She is not using any abusive word, and factually, she is way more educated than Bhajji," tweeted a Rishab Pant account. 

