Pak vs Afg: Former cricketers warn Pakistan not to ‘underestimate’ Afghan cricket team

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
Oct 27
NAM

Namibia win by 4 wickets
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Thursday Oct 28 2021
Pak vs Afg: Former cricketers warn Pakistan not to ‘underestimate’ Afghan cricket team

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

— (Left to Right) Former captain Shahid Afridi, Mushtaq Ahmed and former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq. — AFP/Twitter
  • “We should not underestimate any team in this format [T20 format], Afghanistan’s team is very good,” Afridi says.
  • Earlier, former cricketer, Inzamam-ul-Haq had said the Afghan cricket team cannot “be taken lightly”.
  • Afridi says the team combination is very good.

Despite the phenomenal performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the first two matches of the T20 World Cup, former cricketers have warned the Men In Green not to “underestimate” Afghanistan.

“We should not underestimate any team in this format [T20 format], Afghanistan’s team is very good,” Shahid Afridi said Wednesday while speaking at a private event in the UAE.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will face each other tomorrow (October 29) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a day-night match.

Former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq has also said the Afghan cricket team cannot “be taken lightly”.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Geo Pakistan”, the former captain of the national cricket team, said that the players of the Afghan cricket team were also playing for different franchises across the globe and are experienced.

Endorsing Haq’s advice, former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said the Afghan team should not be taken lightly.

Pakistan team should step into the ground with full preparation, he advised, adding that Afghanistan have good spinners and “I am worried about the clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

“Pakistan team should do their homework before stepping in the ground because Afghan players have been playing cricket worldwide.”

‘My heart is garden garden’

Shedding light on Pakistan’s second consecutive victory in the mega event, Afridi said: “My heart is garden garden.”

“Back-to-back wins were very important for Pakistan,” he said, adding that the players performed very well in both the matches and the team combination is also very good.

Praising the emerging star of Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi, the former all-rounder said that along with Shaheen, Haris Rauf is also bowling well.

“All the bowlers are performing well but we need wicket-taking bowlers who can take important wickets of the main batsmen of the opponent team,” he elaborated.

“The overall credit goes to the bowlers.”

Aus vs SL: Mitchell Starc a doubt for Sri Lanka clash after being hit by ball

Ind vs NZ: Kiwis expect opener Guptill to be fit for India clash

'Not a racist': De Kock apologises, says he will take a knee in future

Pak vs Afg: Former cricketers warn Pakistan not to ‘underestimate’ Afghan cricket team

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Mohammad Amir in latest video

T20 World Cup: Trumpelmann, Smit help Namibia down Scotland

