Pak vs Afg: Former cricketers warn Pakistan not to ‘underestimate’ Afghan cricket team

— (Left to Right) Former captain Shahid Afridi, Mushtaq Ahmed and former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq. — AFP/Twitter

Despite the phenomenal performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the first two matches of the T20 World Cup, former cricketers have warned the Men In Green not to “underestimate” Afghanistan.



“We should not underestimate any team in this format [T20 format], Afghanistan’s team is very good,” Shahid Afridi said Wednesday while speaking at a private event in the UAE.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will face each other tomorrow (October 29) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a day-night match.



Former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq has also said the Afghan cricket team cannot “be taken lightly”.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Geo Pakistan”, the former captain of the national cricket team, said that the players of the Afghan cricket team were also playing for different franchises across the globe and are experienced.

Endorsing Haq’s advice, former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said the Afghan team should not be taken lightly.

Pakistan team should step into the ground with full preparation, he advised, adding that Afghanistan have good spinners and “I am worried about the clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

“Pakistan team should do their homework before stepping in the ground because Afghan players have been playing cricket worldwide.”

‘My heart is garden garden’

Shedding light on Pakistan’s second consecutive victory in the mega event, Afridi said: “My heart is garden garden.”

“Back-to-back wins were very important for Pakistan,” he said, adding that the players performed very well in both the matches and the team combination is also very good.

Praising the emerging star of Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi, the former all-rounder said that along with Shaheen, Haris Rauf is also bowling well.

“All the bowlers are performing well but we need wicket-taking bowlers who can take important wickets of the main batsmen of the opponent team,” he elaborated.

“The overall credit goes to the bowlers.”



