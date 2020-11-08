Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on winning US election 2020

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and US President-elect Joe Biden (right). Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, for winning the US election 2020.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the premier said he looked forward to working with the American president on ending "illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders".

"Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region," he tweeted.

Joe Biden to become 46th US president

Joe Biden defeated US President Donald Trump in the US election 2020 after the Democrat won the state of Pennsylvania Saturday which got him 20 more electoral college votes, enabling him to cross the required 270 to hit 284 votes. Later, he won Nevada, which added six more to his count, propelling him to 290.

A centrist who promises to bring calm to Washington after four turbulent years under Trump, Biden is the oldest man to win the presidency — a position he twice sought unsuccessfully during his long political career, before being elected vice president to Barack Obama in 2008.

Following the Pennsylvania result, the President-elect issued a statement, saying he is “honoured" that America has chosen him to lead "our great country".

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not," the statement added.

"I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Biden is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.

Throughout his campaign, Biden had argued that the "soul of the nation" is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency.

More From Pakistan:

Suspected Karachi robber beaten to death by enraged crowd

Suspected Karachi robber beaten to death by enraged crowd

Chaudhry Shujaat's health improving at Lahore's Services Hospital: Dr Amjad

Chaudhry Shujaat's health improving at Lahore's Services Hospital: Dr Amjad
Okara woman allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped at gunpoint

Okara woman allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped at gunpoint
Coronavirus: Islamabad authorities seal NUST, NUD, FAST, and NUML depts

Coronavirus: Islamabad authorities seal NUST, NUD, FAST, and NUML depts
Gandapur's sexist remarks about Maryam Nawaz's 'beauty' draw widespread condemnation

Gandapur's sexist remarks about Maryam Nawaz's 'beauty' draw widespread condemnation
BIEK to announce HSC 2nd year Commerce and Arts (Private), Arts (Regular) results on Monday

BIEK to announce HSC 2nd year Commerce and Arts (Private), Arts (Regular) results on Monday
'No longer with PML-N': Abdul Qadir Baloch says cannot be part of group that speaks against the army

'No longer with PML-N': Abdul Qadir Baloch says cannot be part of group that speaks against the army
Sheikh Rasheed appreciates Bilawal Bhutto for 'sensible thinking', 'responsible statement'

Sheikh Rasheed appreciates Bilawal Bhutto for 'sensible thinking', 'responsible statement'
Punjab Police arrests PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir from Lahore

Punjab Police arrests PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir from Lahore
Sindh issues fresh coronavirus rules as cases surge across province

Sindh issues fresh coronavirus rules as cases surge across province
PM Imran Khan makes an impromptu stop at Baba Farid's shrine in Pakpattan

PM Imran Khan makes an impromptu stop at Baba Farid's shrine in Pakpattan
CTD kills two suspected militants

CTD kills two suspected militants

Latest

view all