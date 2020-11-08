PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on winning US election 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and US President-elect Joe Biden (right). Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, for winning the US election 2020.



In a tweet on Saturday night, the premier said he looked forward to working with the American president on ending "illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders".



"Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region," he tweeted.



