Corps Commander Karachi, CM Sindh focus on operation against terrorism during meeting

KARACHI: Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza met Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday.

During the meeting strategies to continue operation against terrorism were discussed, a spokesman confirmed.

It was discussed that law and order had improved due to the Karachi Operation.

On Tuesday, Corps Commander Karachi met Sindh Governor Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

During the meeting the ongoing operation in Karachi, and law and order situation in the province came under discussion, a Governor House spokesman said.

The governor said that sacrifices of law enforcement agencies should be lauded for the prevailing peace in the city. He added that the operation will continue till the last terrorist is eliminated.

The Karachi operation began in September 5, 2013 to purge the city of criminal elements.

