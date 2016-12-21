Fire breaks out in Multan strong room, property records feared destroyed

MULTAN: Fire erupted in a strong room of Multan kacheri on Wednesday, prompting fears that records of properties may have been destroyed in the breakout.

Records of properties in South Punjab dating as far back as 150 years were kept in the strong room and they may have been destroyed in the fire, DCO Multan Nadir Chattha said.

He added that cases relating to property disputes were also kept in the room and which may also have been lost.

The official said some of the revenue records were saved due to timely action by fire extinguishers. The fire was put out in approximately one and a half hour.

The cause of the fire was still not known, he said, adding that CCTV footage of the incident was being used to help with investigation.

