15 shops looted in Karachi robbery

THTalha Hashmi

Pakistan

KARACHI: Owners protested after a mass robbery was carried out in the Organi Town area of the city, with robbers breaking into 15 shops.

Robbers targeted 15 shops which were being used as small warehouse by cutting the locks and making away with cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

When contacted by Geo News, police claimed there had been no prior complaints by the owners.

2016 has seen a rise in robberies in Karachi, with shops being looted in Saddar, Tibet Centre, Urdu Bazaar, Liaquatabad and MA Jinnah Road.

Protest in Organi Town after robbery - Geo News
