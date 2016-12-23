No city is better than Hyderabad in the world: Mustafa Kamal

HYDERABAD: Paksarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal on Friday said that on August 23, a group under false pretences made another Muttahida Qaumi Movement, although the residents of Pakka Qila defeated them.

The PSP leader was addressing a rally at the historic Pakka Qila Ground in Hyderabad today.

“Now Urdu-speaking will not approach anyone,” he said, adding that the community is patriotic and educated.

No city is better than Hyderabad in the world, said Kamal.

PSP leader Aness Advocate also addressed the participants of the rally. “If Hyderabad wakes up then entire Sindh will rise,” he said.

The PSP rally was attended by children, women and elder people as well. The Hyderabad city and Latifabad were thronged with the national flags and posters of PSP leaders.

For the last 30 years the constituency has been a stronghold of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. No one except its founder could think of holding a rally here, locals earlier said.

Earlier, PSP leader Anees Qaimkhani had said that this particular rally would be one of the largest public gatherings in the city.

Workers of the party were also quite enthusiastic about the rally. “This rally proves that change is coming. The Mohair community will unify again,” said a young worker.

