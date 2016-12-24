Judiciary will not take any pressure: Justice Saqib Nisar

LAHORE: Justice Saqib Nisar who will become the next Chief Justice of Pakistan on December 31 said the judiciary would not take any pressure and everyone would see what transparency is.

Addressing a ceremony here for the Lahore Bar, Justice Nisar stressed that short cuts do not lead to the right destination.

Referring to being nominated as the chief justice, Justice Nisar said he would not fall short of fulfilling his obligations.

After assuming charge as the top judge in the country, Justice Saqib will constitute a new bench which will hear the Panama Leaks case from the beginning. During the last hearing, the case was adjourned till the first week of January.

