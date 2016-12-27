Zardari, Bilawal to contest polls and join current Parliament

Former president Asif Ali Zardari revealed his important announcement on Tuesday stating that he along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest elections and enter the current Parliament.

Addressing the rally in Garhi Khuda Baksh, the former president announced the good news he had promised after his arrival in Pakistan after 18 months. "The good news is that in this election, both I and Bilawal will enter this Parliament".

The former president said he would contest elections from Nawabshah and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest from Larkana. “I will contest the election on my sister’s seat and Bilawal on Soomro sahib's seat,” he said while speaking to PPP workers.

In reference to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari said "Bilawal’s demands from you are democratic; he has not threatened to take to streets or to attack democracy in the state," he noted.

“I am not coming to the Parliament to topple you; we only intend to teach you certain things, to consult with you on national issues,” the PPP co-chairman addressed to the prime minister.

“We have fought dictators, but never raised our voice against the military,” he said.



Zardari also criticised PM Nawaz Sharif for his cordial ties with his Indian counterpart saying, “Mian sahib have you ever thought of the children in Kashmir as to what do they feel when you have luncheons with Narendra Modi”.

Asif Ali Zardari said his party has no objection over an Ehtesab Commissioner picked by the Supreme Court. “We are not afraid of courts,” he said, adding, “The case in which Babar Awan’s license was cancelled should also be reopened.

Ayaz Soomro, Azra Afzal resign

Ayaz Soomro and Azra Afzal, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers from Larkana and Nawabshah, have presented their resignations to the party after party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that he along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest elections and enter the current Parliament.

According to PPP sources, the resignations would be presented during the next central executive meeting of the party.

Azra Afzal is PPP lawmaker from NA-213 Nawabshah whereas Ayaz Soomro is a PPP MNA from NA-204 Larkana.

Bilawal announces long march

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the start of a political long march for the government to meet his party’s four demands. Bilawal while asking party workers to start preparing did not announce a specific date for the start of the march.

Bilawal asked people to stand by him and he will fight for their rights. In a direct reference to PM Nawaz Sharif, the PPP chairman asked him to be prepared for another fight, for he is coming.

“I asked you to bring a permanent foreign minister, who could represent Pakistan adequately, but you did not listen,” Bilawal said, adding you want me to stay silent on every wrong act you commit.



Benazir’s ninth death anniversary

Emotional scenes are being witnessed as workers pay their respects at the graves of Benazir and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, inside the magnificent white mausoleum, amid tears.

A documentary depicting life and achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.

Separate camps have been set up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the four provinces; Gilgit-Baltistan, northern areas and Azad Kashmir. Reception camps have also been established. Leaders of the PPP and workers have started reaching at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto from Monday afternoon.

A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of the mausoleum of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on Tuesday afternoon.

