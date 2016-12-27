Ruet-e-Hilal Committee revokes Mufti Qavi’s membership

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a notification cancelling Mufti Abdul Qavi's Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee membership.

According to the notification available with Geo News, the membership was cancelled because of a selfie of Mufti Qavi with late social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch being shown on media.

Earlier this year, images surfaced in the media featuring Mufti Qavi in late model Qandeel Baloch’s selfies that were taken at a casual iftaar meeting. The pictures – depicting the model wearing the cleric’s cap – immediately went viral, and triggered nationwide outrage.

In addition to this, Mufti Qavi has been relieved of several of his services pertaining to Pakistan Madersa Education Board and other religious issues.

Sources indicate that the Ministry had offered Mufti Qavi to hand in a written apology. However, Mufti Qavi declined the proposal, resulting in revocation of his Committee membership.

