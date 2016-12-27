Report in SC reveals hazardous ingredients in milk like formalin, fungus

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Punjab Food Authority to check all milk plants in the province and get milk samples tested in labs, as it was found out they contained harmful ingredients.

The SC today resumed hearing of the case related to unsafe milk. A report on unsafe milk companies in Punjab was submitted in the Lahore registry of the SC by Director General Punjab Food Authority Noor-ul-Amin Mengal.

The report made shocking revelations, as it stated that Haleeb milk contained chemical called formalin, which is used for preserving dead bodies.

The milk was also found to have contained sugarcane juice. The court inquired the advocate of the factory why it contained sugarcane juice.

The report pointed out that Haleeb, Acha Milk, Al-Fazl Food, Doce, Al-Fajr Food are all unsafe.

Al-Fazl Foods was checked on December 8 and fungus and dirt was found in the plant. Their license was suspended, the report said. Production of Doce Milk was stalled on December 16, and it has been slammed with a fine of Rs500,000.

Acha Milk was also fined for Rs500,000 and its production was stopped for a week. Al-Fajr milk plant has been sealed, the report said.

The SC in its remarks said that the issue of unsafe milk will be brought to its logical conclusion. "If we cannot provide safe milk to children, we cannot do anything," Justice Saqib Nisar said.

The SC asked the Punjab Food Authority to visit milk plants all over the province as representatives of the court.

