Zardari 'surprises' with no surprises

PPP Co-Chairman perhaps surprised his own son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, by deferring till indefinite period the much-expected call of the "Long March", in what appears to be the most disappointing show of strength after much hype created by former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's son on her ninth death anniversary.

The decision to delay the matter raised agitation as earlier indications by none other than Bilawal himself revealed that some understanding has been reached between the PPP and federal government.

The biggest surprise from Zardari’s side was in reality no surprise at all. In the next few days and weeks we will come to know why the protest was deferred.

It was also quite surprising that Mr Zardari, who had been the President of Pakistan for a full five years, has now all of a sudden decided to contest for an National Assembly seat. Earlier in the 90s, former President late Farooq Leghari had also contested NA elections.

It would be interesting to see whether the decision to defer the movement was that of Mr Zardari alone or if had he consulted the top party leadership over 'taking to the streets' and building pressure on federal government from within the Parliament.

It is unclear if it is a coincidence or part of a strategy, but JUI (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is playing a role of a 'bridge', met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday and is now likely to meet Mr Zardari in a bid to defuse tensions between the two.

The prime minister also met Federal Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, who has been very critical of the PPP and also defended some of the actions by the FIA, but denied that action against Anwar Majeed has anything to do with Zardari's return.

PPP has been demanding Ch. Nisar's resignation after the Quetta Inquiry Commission report.

However, at Garhi Khuda Bux neither Bilawal nor Zardari demanded Sharif's resignation or even Nisar's removal.

Zardari, who once had good relations with Sharif, had developed serious problems with him when, first, Dr Asim Hussain was arrested about 17 months ago, and later when his close friend Anwar Majeed's offices were raided and arms were recovered.

Zardari, who already holds the position of President of PPP’s Parliamentarian section and party Co-Chairman, may either himself become the leader of the opposition or would like Bilawal to replace Syed Khursheed Shah.

But PPP made a disappointing launch to the next general elections and it appears as if the party has practically dug its own 'political grave' at Garhi Kuda Bux, by neither challenging the government nor giving any agenda. It has missed the chance to bounce back as the real opposition and has now put PTI leader Imran Khan on the driving seat of the opposition movement.

Only three days ago, Zardari had announced in Karachi that he would give 'good news' and a lot of surprises on December 27, but he even surprised his own party leaders, when he practically deferred the movement against the PML–N government.

The only surprise which he gave was his own decision to contest from Nawabshah from the seat of his sister, Azra Pechuho while Bilawal Bhutto would contest from the seat of his grandmother, Begum Nusrat Bhutto instead of his mother’s seat, which had been given in 2013 to Zardari's powerful sister, Faryal Talpur.

Hours before the speeches of the two leaders, President of PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira made an emotional speech, saying the deadline given by the PPP Chairman on four demands ended and now the party would give a line of action. He himself along with leaders like Ch. Aitzaz Ahsan, Nadeem Afzal Chang, must be disappointed after hearing the Chairman and Co-Chairman.

In all possibilities, the PPP by not giving any way forward on the eve of Benazir's death anniversary or giving any long march call has practically paved a way for Imran Khan and PTI, and will now await the outcome of Supreme Court verdict on the Panama case.

In a way, Zardari, by playing role of a 'friendly opposition', has made things much easier for the government and especially for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

