PM inaugurates 340MW Chashma-III Nuclear Power Plant

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Chashma Nuclear Project – III, having a capacity of generating 340 megawatts of electricity.

The 340MW power plant is a joint collaboration of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), read a press statement issued on Tuesday.

This is the third project after successful operation of Chashma-I and Chashma-II projects.

Minister of Defence and Water and Power Khawaja Asif and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz accompanied the Prime Minister.

Chashma – IV Nuclear Power Project is to be completed in 2017, whereas Karachi Nuclear Power Projects K-2 and K-3 will add a total of 8,800MW electricity to the National Grid by 2030 as mid-term target for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

All nuclear power projects, including Chashma-III, have been approved by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority for Nuclear Safeguards as per International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreements thereby maintaining highest safety standards.

The project will provide clean and affordable energy to the people of Pakistan, in line with the incumbent government's vision to control energy crisis.

It will also contribute to the overall economic development of the country through power supply to industrial and commercial sectors.

'Ending loadshedding government's top priority'

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the Chashma Nuclear Project-III is a concrete example of nuclear cooperation between Pakistan and China and brings Pakistan closer to its goal of eliminating loadshedding.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government and the Chinese atomic authority for their collaboration over the 340 MW Chashma Nuclear Project-III.

“Ending loadshedding tops the priority list of the government and it will be eliminated by 2018,” the Prime Minister said.

The premier pledged that the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission would be given full support to meet the country’s growing energy demands and urged the commission to start new projects to overcome energy shortage.

He added that the K-II and K-III power projects will be completed by 2030.

The Prime Minister further vowed that electricity in the country will be made cheaper for the masses.

‘CPEC to strengthen Pakistan-China friendship’

The Prime Minister, in his address, invited Chinese firms to invest in nuclear power projects in Pakistan.

“The government will fully facilitate Chinese companies who invest in these projects,” he said.

Pakistan and China are close friends and are working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) together, the Prime Minister said.

CPEC will strengthen Pakistan-China friendship, which is already “sweeter than honey”, the Prime Minister added.

'Protests, sit-ins will get you nowhere'

Taking aim at the opposition, the Prime Minister said politics of protest, sit-ins will not help anyone. "Things are getting better. There's no need for protests, sit-ins, they won't get anyone anywhere," he said.

"Don't risk Pakistan’s betterment just for your politics," the Prime Minister said, addressing his opponents. "Don’t hinder progress now that we are on the right path."

The Prime Minister said economic progress will put an end to terrorism, poverty and illiteracy.

