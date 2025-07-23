ATC extends remand of tribal chief in Balochistan's 'honour killing' case

Policemen escort tribal chief Sher Baz Satakzai, accused of ordering the deaths of a couple in a so-called honour killing, at a local court in Quetta, July 21, 2025. — Reuters

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta on Wednesday extended the physical remand of tribal leader Sardar Sherbaz for 10 more days in connection with the killing of a couple who were shot dead ahead of Eid ul Adha for so-called honour.

The woman, identified by police as Bano Bibi and the man, Ehsan Ullah, were both shot dead on the orders of a local tribal jirga for honour in Dagari, situated on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The incident gained attention after a video circulating on social media last week sparked outrage in Pakistan after it showed a couple being shot dead in Dagari.

Sherbaz was produced before the court today following the completion of his two-day remand.

During the hearing, police sought more time for further interrogation, which the court approved and handed him over to the Serious Crimes Investigation Wing (SCIW).

According to post-mortem examinations, the woman was shot seven times and the man nine times. The autopsies were carried out at the Dagari coal mine graveyard.

A case was also registered against suspects on the state’s complaint at Quetta’s Hanna-Urak Police Station.

According to the FIR, the case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 149 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Addressing the press conference two days ago, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed that 11 suspects had been arrested in the case so far, with more raids underway to apprehend others.

He had said that none of the accused would be spared, adding that the man and woman were not married to each other and each had five to six children.

Bugti had assured that the state stands with the victims and efforts will be made to ensure punishments through the due legal process.

“We took action even before the video went viral,” he had said, adding that the DSP concerned had already been suspended.

A day ago, the Balochistan Assembly unanimously passed a joint resolution condemning the murder of a man and a woman in the Digari area near Quetta, reportedly carried out in the name of “honour.”

The resolution was presented by Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola on behalf of the members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, including provincial ministers and assembly members Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Shahnaz Umrani, Shahida Rauf, Farah Azeem Shah, Salma Bibi, Umm-e-Kulsoom, and Safia Bibi, The News reported.

The resolution denounced the tragic incident, describing it as a horrifying example of the continued misuse of the concept of “honour” to justify the killing of innocent individuals — particularly women. “Such acts are not only condemnable and shameful but also an assault on the peace and stability of society as a whole,” the resolution stated.

It emphasised that honour killings have no connection to Baloch cultural values, provincial or national traditions, or any religious or moral principles, calling them entirely inhumane and contrary to both legal and ethical standards.