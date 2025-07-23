Newlywed woman succumbs to husband's torture in hospital

A crime scene tape can be seen at the site of an incident in Karachi, on February 18, 2023. — Online

Victim's intestines were damaged, was on ventilator.

Woman brought to hospital on July 4 in critical condition.

Police arrest suspect named "Ashok", case registered.

KARACHI: A newlywed woman, who was undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital due to injuries sustained from her husband's torture, passed away due to pulmonary arrest on Wednesday.

"Woman's intestines were damaged [and] she died a short while ago," the hospital authorities said, adding that the victim underwent an abdominal surgery where half of the woman's intestines were removed.

The woman was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on July 4 and had been receiving treatment at the Trauma Centre.

"The woman's condition was critical from the beginning, didn't regain consciousness and was on ventilator [as] her lungs were filled with water," the authorities added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the suspect identified as an individual named "Ashok", and a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim's brother at the Baghdadi Police Station in Lyari.

As per the first information report (FIR), the 19-year-old victim got married on June 15 and soon after her health deteriorated, after which she was brought back home by her family.

The victim later informed her parents that her husband had sexually assaulted her using a foreign object.

The suspect, the FIR states, also threatened her with serious repercussions in case she told anyone about it.