Pakistani passport ranked fourth least powerful in the world

This photograph shows a Pakistani passport. — APP/File

Pakistan's passport has ranked the fourth weakest in the world, sharing the 96th position with Yemen and Somalia in the Henley Passport Index's 2025 Global Ranking.

Pakistani passport holders have visa-free access to 32 destinations.

The UK-based citizenship and residence advisory firm issues an annual ranking of passports, comparing the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations.

Pakistan's neighbouring countries China, India and Iran are ranked at 60, 77 and 91 on the global rankings, respectively.

Singapore held the crown as the world's most powerful passport, with visa-free access to 193 destinations out of 227 globally, according to the latest passport index, as per the firm's official statement.

Asian nations continue to lead the global mobility race, with Japan and South Korea sharing 2nd place, each granting their citizens access to 190 destinations visa-free.

A strong European contingent occupied the rest of the Top 5. Seven EU passports shared 3rd place — Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain, all with access to 189 destinations.

Another seven-nation European cohort, with visa-free entry to 188 destinations, are joint 4th — Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden — while New Zealand, the only nation to challenge the regional dominance, tied in 5th place with Greece and Switzerland.

At the other end of the global mobility spectrum, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the ranking, with its citizens able to access just 25 destinations without a prior visa — a staggering mobility gap of 168 destinations between the top- and bottom-ranked passports.