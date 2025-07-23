Pakistan's death toll from monsoon devastation tops 250

Rahimabad area submerged in water due to heavy rain experienced in Rawalpindi, July 17, 2025. — APP

Babusar cloudburst kills five, fifteen missing.

Father-son duo still missing in Islamabad.

Urban flooding was reported across Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: Torrential monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across Pakistan, with the nationwide death toll rising to 252 and injuries reaching 611, according to the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) data.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province with 139 deaths and 477 injuries, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (60 deaths) and Sindh (24 deaths). The casualties also include 16 in Balochistan, 6 in Islamabad, 5 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The primary cause of deaths is the collapse of houses (143 fatalities), followed by flash floods (41), drowning incidents (36), lightning strikes (13), electrocution (12), and landslides (4).

Flash flood at Babusar Top

One of the most harrowing incidents occurred at Babusar Top, where a cloudburst led to a deadly flash flood, sweeping away a family attempting to rescue a three-year-old boy, Abdul Hadi. Among the deceased was Dr Mishal, who jumped into the torrent to save the child.

The incident claimed five lives, including four tourists, while rescue teams continue to search for 15 others missing in the area.

Landslides and flooding have led to the closure of the Karakoram Highway, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

Vehicles heading to and from Gilgit-Baltistan are stuck at Oshaar Nala Dasu on both sides of the route.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of life and property and has instructed authorities to expedite rescue efforts, especially for restoring the Karakoram Highway and Babusar-Chilas routes.

He has also directed for shelter and food to be arranged for stranded travellers.

In Diamer, local residents living in mud houses devastated by the Babusar Thak Nala flood have also suffered severe losses. Despite their hardships, they actively assisted in rescue efforts, providing food and temporary shelter to stranded tourists with the help of police and district administration.

Urban flooding

Across Punjab, urban flooding was reported in multiple cities. In Jhelum, heavy rainfall turned a cricket stadium into a pond, while flash floods in Attock brought stormwater into residential areas.

In Hafizabad, residents were instructed to evacuate with livestock amid flood threats from the Chenab River. Lahore received 108mm of rain, further straining drainage systems.

In Azad Kashmir, flash floods and landslides have disrupted access in multiple areas including Samahni, Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Leepa, Bagh, Poonch, Bhimber, and Sudhnoti. Two rivers flooded due to a cloudburst, sweeping away a bridge and cutting off communities.

In Islamabad, a father and son who were swept away in a flash flood remain missing, with only parts of their vehicle recovered so far. Rescue operations have expanded from a local housing society drain to Kak Pul, facing added challenges due to ongoing rain and rising water levels in the River Sawan.