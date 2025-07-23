NHA resumes traffic on key routes in GB, restoration efforts continue

A part of the Hassanabad bridge in Gilgit-Baltistan is being washed away in the flood on May 7, 2022. —X/@SajidullahBaig

In the aftermath of cloudburst-triggered floods and landslides in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), the National Highway Authority (NHA) has intensified efforts to restore traffic across multiple disrupted sections of the Karakoram Highway (KKH), the agency said on Wednesday.

According to the NHA spokesperson, acting on the directives of Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, teams are working around the clock using heavy machinery and manpower to clear blocked routes.

The NHA remains fully engaged in the ongoing efforts, with operations underway in all rain and landslide-affected areas of Gilgit Baltistan.

At Tatta Pani, where a landslide had recently disrupted traffic, the road has once again been cleared. The highway at this location had also been previously reopened two days ago but was blocked again due to fresh landslides. NHA teams have now restored connectivity.

The vital stretch from Loshi Bridge to Naran has been fully cleared and opened to traffic. Similarly, the road from Lothian to Noshi Bridge is now accessible for vehicles, while Chilas Main Bazaar and Babusar Bazaar have also been reopened for movement, restoring access to local residents and travellers.

Additionally, the road from Babusar Top to Chilas has been cleared and is now open for traffic. The Jaglot–Skardu Road, a key regional artery, was also cleared by NHA teams and is now open for two-way traffic.

Traffic restoration work is also actively ongoing at the landslide-affected Loshi Bridge area, where essential materials have already started arriving. The NHA has pledged to resume traffic there at the earliest possible time.

To ensure coordination and efficiency, all clearance operations are being continuously monitored from a control room established at NHA Headquarters.

Chairman NHA Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan is personally supervising the entire clearance and rehabilitation process, ensuring real-time updates and operational response.

The NHA spokesperson confirmed that road restoration efforts will continue without interruption until all blocked routes across the region are fully functional.