Five dead after bus overturns near Sukkur

SUKKUR: At least five people, including three women and a child, were killed in the early hours of Wednesday at Sanghi near Sukkur, as a passenger bus overturned due to over-speeding.



According to reports, 18 people were also injured in the accident, who were immediately taken out from the vehicle by the relief agencies. The bus was heading to Karachi from Malesi.



Police informed that near Hingor bus stop at National Highway, the bus overturned because of over-speeding, further adding that the injured were immediately shifted to hospitals of Sukkur and Panu Aqil by the Edhi volunteers and police personnel. A number of passengers are critically injured.

