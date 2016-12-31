FAISALABAD: Two young men on a motorcycle opened fire at a traffic warden at Civil Lines.
The injured traffic warden was brought to the Civil Hospital for treatment.
Police arrested one of the accused, but the other managed to flee.
The traffic warden had signaled the young men to stop, police said.
Youths shoot traffic warden in Faisalabad
