Interior ministry seeks details of 'Pakistani' mother-daughter duo jailed in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Interior ministry on Monday contacted Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to provide details of a Pakistani mother and her four-year-old daughter being prisoners in a jail in Indian Occupied Kashmir since four years.

A spokesman for the ministry told Geo News that Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has directed relevant authorities to get details about the matter from the address of the woman which surfaced after the media reports.

Rubina, who reportedly belongs to Hyderabad, came to India for asthma treatment in 2012. She was accompanied by her husband and daughter. Rubina’s husband, later on, abandoned her and her daughter in Delhi, taking away his wife’s passport, money and visa.

Rubina was left with no means of identification following the incident. Locals took pity on her and gave her some money to go to Wagah border, but due to lack of proper documentation, she was not allowed to enter into Pakistan.

She then went to Indian-occupied Kashmir to try her luck but to no avail. Rubina was arrested by security forces on Nov 6, 2012, and sent to a jail in IoK’s Kot Bhalwal.

Interior Minister took notice of the issue when it gained attention in local media. Nisar ordered Director Passport and Chairman Nadra to verify her identification. Pakistan High Commission in India forwarded the matter to Pakistan's Interior Ministry in May for investigation.

“If Rubina is Pakistani, then Ministry of External Affairs will be approached to make preparations for her return,” Nisar said on Sunday.

