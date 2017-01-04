Zardari visits Dr Asim at NICVD hospital

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari visited Dr Asim on Wednesday at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

According to sources privy to the development, the PPP leader in his short meeting with Dr Asim inquired about his health and also discussed political issues with him. Surprisingly, sewage water outside the gates of the hospital was not cleared on his arrival.



The NICVD hospital is visited by hundreds of patients with their families daily. The presence of sewage water outside the gates is a source of discomfort for the visitors.

0



0





