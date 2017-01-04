CJP takes suo moto of alleged torture of child maid

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice of the alleged torture of a ten-year-old maid who was recovered from the residence of an additional sessions judge.

The report has been summoned from the Registrar Islamabad High Court in 24 hours. The suo moto was taken on media reports which stated that there was an attempt to burn the child after she was tortured. According to the Supreme Court notice, the issue was subdued after an agreement was reached.

On Tuesday, the matter was settled out of court and according to the child’s father, they had forgiven the actions in the way of the Almighty.

The case of the alleged torture of the 10-year-old maid caught the media’s attention after she was recovered from the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from the stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, the poor girl narrated her ordeal after being politely inquired by a female magistrate later. She stated before the magistrate that she was beaten and her hand burnt on the stove for losing the broom.

Neighbours heard screams

Neighbours have spoken up and informed Geo News that they would hear screams of the 10-year-old.

“We could hear her being beaten up. Her cries could be heard throughout the neighbourhood”.

According to the neighbour, the child had told them she was being paid Rs 5,000 and her family owed money to her employer.

A neighbour who Geo News spoke with also said the child was provided food by them.

Additional reporting by Nausheen Yousaf in Islamabad

0



0





