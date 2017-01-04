We gave our advert in history by proposing CPEC, says Zardari

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People's Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said that they gave their advert in history by presenting the idea and policy for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

PPP members of the national and provincial assemblies participated in the meeting chaired by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House.

Speaking to party leaders, Zardari said they were not concerned as to who was issuing ads in media claiming CPEC's credit. "Mohtarma Shaheed devised a plan for progress of the country, but her government toppled soon," he added.

On the occasion, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah briefed the meeting about his recent visit to China and different projects under the CPEC.

0



0





