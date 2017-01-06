Police arrest man suspected of murdering wife in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife in North Karachi police jurisdiction on early Friday morning.

The suspect, Imtiaz, is also accused of attempting to cover up the murder as a case of suicide. The deceased`s father claimed that husband and father-in-law of her late daughter were involved in domestic abuse.

Meanwhile, in Meethadar, a man shot and killed his wife.

One in five women face gender-based violence

Director White Ribbon Campaign Umar Aftab claimed at the launch of National White Ribbon Campaign 2016 that one in five women face some form of gender-based violence in Pakistan.

He said that a serious change of attitude is needed to prevent violence against women, further adding that with statistics implying that 80 percent of women in Pakistan have witnessed violence or personally experienced it in some forms, positive child upbringing is the need of the hour.

"It is a matter of concern that every passing year, the reports of violence against women are increasing," said Aftab

0



0





