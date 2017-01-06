Pakistan hands over dossier on Indian subversive activities to UN chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday handed over a dossier, carrying evidences of Indian subversive activities within its territory, to United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres, according to the Foreign Office.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said the dossier was handed over to Antonio Guterres by Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi, along with letter by Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

The dossier contained confessional statement of Kulbhushan Yadav, an on-duty Indian navy officer working for RAW who was caught from Balochistan last year, related documents and evidences of Indian interference in Balochistan.

The video evidence of an Indian Navy submarine sneaking into Pakistani waters on November 18, 2016 was also made part of the dossier.

The dossier also included proofs contacts of Indian intelligence officials, working under diplomatic cover at Indian High Commission in Islamabad, with terrorists.

Pakistan, in the said dossier, urged the United Nations to prevent India from interfering and efforts to destablise it.

India has a history of fanning terrorism inside Pakistan, by sponsoring terrorist outfits in Balochistan, Fata and Karachi.

Kulbhushan Yadav, a RAW operative and an on-duty Indian Navy officer, was arrested by Pakistani intelligence agencies from Balochistan in March 2016.

During preliminary investigations, the undercover Indian agent had revealed that his main agenda was to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through propaganda and to create disharmony among the Baloch nationalist political parties.

On November 18, 2016, Pakistan Navy checked an Indian submarine sneaking into Pakistan's territorial waters apparently spying on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

