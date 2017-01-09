Transgender community to be included in upcoming national census

LAHORE: Following the Lahore High Court’s ruling, for the first time in Pakistan the transgender community will be included in the national population census.

Monday’s ruling and the subsequent order comes in light of a petition filed before the High Court in November last year, seeking the court to enable enforcement of the community’s fundamental rights including issuance of national identity cards and enrolment in the population census.

In the petition filed before the court, Waqar Ali, a member of the transgender community pleaded the court that the community has been marginalized. It added that the community is not respected by the society and even the families disown them. The petition sought allowing members of the community to identify themselves as transgender people in the national identity card – which is possible only after being registered for the census.

In line with international obligations under conventions that Pakistan is a signatory to, the petitioner sought the court to direct the federal government to pass legislation for the welfare of the transgender community.

