Kashmiri boy aged 8 becomes India's national boxing champ

NEW DELHI/KARACHI: An eight-year-old Kashmiri boy has won a gold medal in Thai Boxing Championship, becoming India's national champ, according to Indian media.

Abbu Ammaz, a 2-grader hailing from Rajouri in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, won the championship, the New-Delhi based ANI reported.

The child was lauded for the achievement by the district officials, civil administration and the police.

Ammaz's father says that he want his child to aim for Olympics.

Locals heaped praise on Ammaz saying they were proud of the little champ.

