Pakistan
Faisal Saleh Hayyat, Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharral join PPPP

KARACHI: Former Federal Ministers Syed Faisal Saleh Hayyat and Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharral have joined the Pakistan People's Party -Parliamentarians (PPPP), said a statement issued by the party on Monday.

Both the politicians and former ministers announced their decision to join the PPP during a meeting with PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, said the statement.

Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar and Malik Mushtaq Awan were also present on the occasion.

The development comes a day after former President Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the President of PPPP.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also elected as Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

