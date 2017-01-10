Court issues arrest warrants for Wasim Akram

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi issued arrest warrants for former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Tuesday over his continuous absence from testifying in case filed by him.

In August 2015, Akram's vehicle was fired upon in Karsaz area of the megapolis in what the police had described as an incident fueled by ‘road rage’.

The legendary left-arm fast bowler remained safe in the episode. He had lodged a complaint with Bahadrabad police, after which a case was registered against a suspect.

Wasim Akram, however, has not appeared before the court in 31 hearings to testify in the case.

At this, a judicial magistrate on Tuesday issued warrants for the legendary cricketer.

The court has ordered him to appear before it on January 17.

