Police kill two suspects in Multan

MULTAN: At least two suspected militants were killed in an alleged police encounter in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Police, five suspected militants opened fire on them at Duniyapur road. In retaliation fire, two of the suspect, Shakeel and Zulfiqar were critically injured, while three of the other suspects managed to flee from the spot due to bad light.

The injured were taken to Nishtar Hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

Police claims that the deceased were wanted in multiple cases of robberies and other crimes.

