Panama Case: Records mentioned by PM not yet produced, SC remarks

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Thursday.

During proceedings the bench remarked that the Prime Minister had said his life was an open book, but "now we feel that several pages of that book are missing."

Jusitce Ijaz remarked that the records which the Prime Minister mentioned had not been produced. "We can not decide what is true or false without looking at the records," he said.

The hearing was adjourned till January 13 (Friday).

During his arguments, the Prime Minister’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan said that Nawaz Sharif was not director or shareholder of an offshore company, nor was he its beneficial owner.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court during break, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said, that during the hearing the Prime Minister's lawyer brought forward three main arguments. "First that the court cannot give a verdict on his speech in the parliament. He argued that the PM is not answerable about either his father nor his son's finances. However, he failed to give any evidence about the Dubai factory of the Prime Minister."

PTI spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haque said that the letter from the Qatar Prince is fake.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz said all of PTI's allegation were proven wrong today. "A lawyer who called himself a stepney has now run away," he said in a jibe at PTI's lawyer Naeem Bukhari.

PML-N leader Maida Hameed said that it is evident that the PM does not own offshore accounts. "Imran Khan can see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa slipping from his hands.

In the last hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf counsel completed submitting his evidence.

