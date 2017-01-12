Tayyaba’s tears turn to laughter

A stark contrast from the time she was recovered from Islamabad, Tayyaba was found happy at Pakistan Sweet Homes after Supreme Court decided that 10-year-old will stay in the orphanage till her parents are identified.
This video of Tayyaba happily playing with other children at Sweet Homes will cheer you up.
