More showers expected in Karachi, four killed in rain-related incidents

KARACHI: Citizens should brace themselves for more rain as the Met Department has forecast intermittent showers in the next 24 hours.

According to Met Department the most rainfall yesterday was received at PAF Masroor base 41 mm, followed by North Nazimabad 25 mm and Gulistan-e-Jauhar 12 mm. Karachi is expected to receive more rain on Saturday (today) and Sunday.

At least four people were killed in rain-related incidents in the city. One man was electrocuted at Bufferzone on Saturday.

Slippery roads resulted in accidents with two people killed in Nazimabad. Another man was electrocuted in Korangi area, officials and rescue sources said.

Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that the rainfall in Karachi was extraordinary, directing officials to use all resources to clear the water which has accumulated on roads.

Akhtar informed the media about areas where water had accumulated in the city. “The aim now is to clear the water and not worry about whose domain this comes under”.

Earlier, the flow of traffic was badly affected by a spell of first winter rain in Karachi resumed on Friday evening.

Light and heavy rain again lashed several areas of Karachi, including II Chundrigar Road, Gulistan e Jauhar, Airport, Malir, Sharah e Faisal and Gulshan Iqbal. Long queues of vehicles were seen at Shahrah e Faisal - the busiest thoroughfare of the city - as rainwater accumulated on it. Commuters faced immense difficulty in reaching their destinations.

Meanwhile, many people headed out to eateries to enjoy the weather.

کراچی میں مختلف علاقوں میں بارش کا سلسلہ جاری ہے،،کئی لوگ ہوٹلزپربیٹھ کرناشتہ کررہے ہیں۔۔۔مزید بتارہے ہیں جیونیوز کے نمائندے ریاض اینڈی pic.twitter.com/frC9pnLzUu — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) January 14, 2017

Motorcycle riders headed to kiosks selling raincoats.

کراچی میں بارش ہوتے ہی رین کوٹس کی مانگ میں اضافہ ہوگیا ہے۔ شہر میں رین کوٹس کس بھاو مل رہے ہیں بتارہے ہیں نمائندہ جیو نیوز ریاض اینڈی pic.twitter.com/zJ76FwfmzY — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) January 14, 2017

Power Breakdown

The citizens of Karachi had to put up with the usual power outage as the city received its first winter shower.

According to a K-Electric spokesperson, as many as 180 tripped feeders were reinstated immediately, whereas at least 20 are still under repair. The spokesman further added that power is suspended in areas of Nazimabad, Banaras and Machar Colony

